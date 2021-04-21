SAFE DEAL Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $378,130.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.07 or 0.00009217 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00064602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.16 or 0.00276510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.65 or 0.01018807 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024477 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.27 or 0.00667394 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,982.53 or 0.99912938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 484,401 coins and its circulating supply is 457,259 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

