SAFE2 Market Cap Hits $12.45 Million (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One SAFE2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded down 42.4% against the dollar. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00063300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.78 or 0.00276324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $575.30 or 0.01027060 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00025107 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.76 or 0.00661898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,155.66 or 1.00252226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE2 Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

