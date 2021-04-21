SafeInsure (SINS) Market Cap Hits $334,148.67

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $334,148.67 and $300.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,632,434 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

