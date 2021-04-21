Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($2.14) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.14) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.15). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.23) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.44) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAGE. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.69.

Shares of SAGE opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average of $78.23. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $98.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

