Saia (SAIA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA):

4/21/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $220.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $220.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $220.00 to $265.00.

4/13/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $230.00.

4/13/2021 – Saia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Saia Inc., is a leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier. It is a leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries. Saia Inc., serves a wide variety of customers by offering regional, interregional and national LTL services and selected TL services across the United States. It offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. Saia LTL Freight operates 152 terminals in 38 states and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. “

4/7/2021 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $230.00.

4/6/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Saia had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $208.00.

3/10/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $188.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Saia was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $208.00.

Shares of SAIA stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.94. 4,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $247.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.56 and its 200-day moving average is $188.96.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. Saia’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

