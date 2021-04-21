Saia (SAIA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $236.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $247.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.96.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $754,391.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.36.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

