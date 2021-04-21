salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 4,300 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $982,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,211 shares in the company, valued at $19,017,874.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Friday, April 16th, Parker Harris sold 12,683 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $2,937,129.14.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $996,654.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $948,064.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $259,140.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total transaction of $929,789.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,930,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,678. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.14. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $150.67 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $212.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,147,000 after purchasing an additional 84,075 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.