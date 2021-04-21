salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,049 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 161,426 shares of company stock worth $36,783,045 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $227.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

