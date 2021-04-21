SALT Achieves Market Cap of $48.57 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar. One SALT coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $48.57 million and $78,884.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00068060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00020748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00094264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.84 or 0.00674660 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00048894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.38 or 0.07283230 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

