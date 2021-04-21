Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4) Shares Down 2.2%

Salt Lake Potash Limited (LON:SO4) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.70 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.71 ($0.31). 62,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 331,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.25 ($0.32).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £174.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.42.

About Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4)

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

