Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.81 ($31.54).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter stock traded down €1.36 ($1.60) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €26.14 ($30.75). 293,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a 1 year high of €28.60 ($33.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.42.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.