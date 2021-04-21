Sanders Morris Harris LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.3% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.65. The company had a trading volume of 94,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,217,737. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.41 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

