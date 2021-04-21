Sanders Morris Harris LLC Reduces Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 20,961 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.22. 42,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,137,167. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $211.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,426 shares of company stock valued at $36,783,045 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

