Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 32,964 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,964 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.2% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

T traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.99. 217,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,896,133. The firm has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

