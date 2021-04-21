Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 6,920 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,094.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,958 shares of company stock valued at $54,808,499 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $513.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $245.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.49. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.21 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

