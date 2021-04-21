Sanders Morris Harris LLC Trims Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,859 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 947,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,692,000 after buying an additional 43,732 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 98.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 69,669 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

AMD traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.63. 493,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,305,023. The stock has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $18,691,110. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.