Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Sanderson Farms worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,331,000 after buying an additional 89,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after buying an additional 29,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,720,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $162.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.87. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $167.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

