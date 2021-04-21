Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $167.88

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $167.88 and last traded at $167.58, with a volume of 7007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.76.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.87.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

