Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Downgraded by SEB Equities

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.89. 102,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,152. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDVKY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at $20,417,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

