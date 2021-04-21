Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Downgraded by SEB Equity Research

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by research analysts at SEB Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. AlphaValue upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandvik AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

SDVKY stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 22,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 212,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the period. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

