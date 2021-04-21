Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to Buy

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SDVKY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of SDVKY traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $26.89. 102,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,152. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $29.04.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

