Sandvik AB (publ)’s (SDVKY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SDVKY. SEB Equities cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. AlphaValue raised Sandvik AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.89. 102,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $29.04.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.6% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 212,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

