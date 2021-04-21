Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

SANM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Sanmina alerts:

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $34,068,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Sanmina by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,186,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,850,000 after purchasing an additional 514,457 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,714,000 after purchasing an additional 292,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sanmina by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,411,000 after purchasing an additional 264,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.