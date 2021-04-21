Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

NYSE SC opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SC. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

