Santander Consumer USA (SC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Santander Consumer USA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SC opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

