SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 107.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 15.8% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 18.0% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 35.6% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC raised shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $139.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.23. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $170.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

