Scala Price Tops $0.0007 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. Scala has a market cap of $7.07 million and $36,422.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scala has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00062435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00274600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $549.24 or 0.01012332 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00024396 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $352.45 or 0.00649632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,150.86 or 0.99809069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,777,724,114 coins and its circulating supply is 9,977,724,114 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

