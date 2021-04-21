Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder David E. Shaw Sells 30,000 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 30,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded up $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.43. 527,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,614. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.71. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.