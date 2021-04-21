Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Trimmed by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,524,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,810 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 7.8% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $48,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,662,000 after buying an additional 1,589,203 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,552,176.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 638,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after buying an additional 638,044 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,718,000 after purchasing an additional 369,746 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,859,000. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,528,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,594. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

