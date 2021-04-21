Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Acquired by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for 2.1% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Moller Financial Services owned about 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 270.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30.

