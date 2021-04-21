Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 567,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 246,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 55,043 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $154,000.

FNDF traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $32.62. 3,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,061. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

