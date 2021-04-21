Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 5.0% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $18,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52.

