Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stock Holdings Raised by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,285 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Moller Financial Services owned about 0.18% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 157,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 440,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,943,000 after acquiring an additional 112,685 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 170,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,497,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25.

