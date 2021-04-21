Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.8% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned 0.23% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $17,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 160,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after buying an additional 37,460 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 120,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 216,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,076,000 after buying an additional 32,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average is $51.38.

