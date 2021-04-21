Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,378 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 2.7% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $16,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,038,000 after purchasing an additional 381,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,300 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,482,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after purchasing an additional 194,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,696,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,192,000 after purchasing an additional 234,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 988,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after purchasing an additional 105,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,992,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,067. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $51.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.38.

