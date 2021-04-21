Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 8.3% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $138.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.87. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $84.76 and a one year high of $140.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.