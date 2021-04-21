Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $79,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,208,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 309.1% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.55. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

