Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,218,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after buying an additional 99,714 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.55.

