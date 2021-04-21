Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.55. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $77.66.

