Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 2.8% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 75,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000.

SCHP opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $62.39.

