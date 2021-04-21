Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 11.5% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 286.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 69,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 51,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.43. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $75.30.

