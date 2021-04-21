Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.7% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,527,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542,871 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after acquiring an additional 511,830 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.98. 56,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,455. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.43. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $75.30.

