Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,282,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,026,000 after buying an additional 57,273 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,017,000 after acquiring an additional 511,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average is $65.43. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30.

