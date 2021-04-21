Scorum Coins (SCR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,365.00

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Scorum Coins has a total market capitalization of $306,764.92 and $3,365.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00061709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.05 or 0.00274371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $548.59 or 0.01023597 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.50 or 0.00642802 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,415.62 or 0.99666827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

