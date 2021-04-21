Scotiabank Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Scotiabank in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $86.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $84.00. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FANG. Johnson Rice cut Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 18.0% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 101,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 15,484 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $692,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $522,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 43.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

