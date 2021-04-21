Scotiabank Weighs in on CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) – Scotiabank upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for CF Industries in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CF Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CF. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in CF Industries by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CF Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

