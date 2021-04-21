Scotiabank Weighs in on Nutrien Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Nutrien in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NTR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 310.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81. Nutrien has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $59.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Nutrien by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 59,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,345 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in Nutrien by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Nutrien by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

