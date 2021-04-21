Scott James Morris Sells 1,997 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.52. The company had a trading volume of 224,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,463. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $176.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,595.78, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.73.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $1,312,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $59,369,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

