Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.47% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $12,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCU. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $2,670,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 7.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Run Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $2,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.47. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.99. The firm had revenue of $599.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.70 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 74.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $2.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 10th.

In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $200,578.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

