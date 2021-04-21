SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Chairman Purchases $104,000.00 in Stock

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Chairman Robert M. Pons acquired 100,000 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 407,815 shares in the company, valued at $424,127.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,870,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,506,472. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 453,602 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 106,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

